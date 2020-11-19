Coronavirus
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska virus cases jumped again Wednesday with nearly 3,000 new cases.

The state reported its second-highest one day total at 2,812 Wednesday to give the state 106,617 cases.

Nebraska also reported 10 new deaths for a total of 826.

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus decreased slightly to 961 Wednesday from the previous day’s 978, but the state said 21% of Nebraska’s hospital beds were filled with COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has said he will impose more social distancing restrictions if that number reaches 25% of all hospitalizations.

