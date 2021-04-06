OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — More than 120,000 Nebraskans were vaccinated for the coronavirus last week, which was up from roughly 106,000 the week before.
The state has now opened up vaccine eligibility to everyone age 16 and older, but health officials in Lancaster County are still prioritizing older residents at this point.
More than one quarter of all Nebraskans over age 16 have been vaccinated. But the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska has increased over the past two weeks from 259.71 new cases per day on March 21 to 486.43 new cases per day on Sunday.