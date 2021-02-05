Nebraska US Sen. Sasse pushes back against GOP activists

Sen. Ben Sasse
Courtesy of: Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP, Pool File

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska is pushing back against some fellow Republicans who want the state party to formally censure him for his outspoken criticism of President Donald Trump after the U.S. Capitol riot.

Sasse on Thursday posted a YouTube video response to county GOP activists in Nebraska who are pushing to censure him a second time after he said Trump deserved some blame for inciting the riot.

The Nebraska Republican Party’s State Central Committee is expected to vote Feb. 13 on whether to censure him. The committee has censured Sasse once before, in March 2016, after he criticized then-candidate Trump.

