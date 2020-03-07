Nebraska urges voluntary quarantine of tournament-goers

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials are asking dozens of people who attended a Special Olympics basketball tournament last week in Fremont to self-quarantine after learning a woman infected with COVID-19 also attended the tournament.
A news release Saturday from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says the woman spent most of Feb. 29 at the Fremont Family YMCA, where the tournament was held.
Health officials are asking the tournament's players, coaches and team staff members to self-quarantine and monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus until March 14.
They're also asked to self-report to the Nebraska public health online system or call their local health departments for next steps.