University of Nebraska System

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska Medical Center is requiring faculty, staff and students to document whether they've been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The requirement kicks in June 21. Documentation is required because medical students work with patients in clinics and hospital wards.

Faculty, staff and students who choose not to get vaccinated will be required to wear masks.

Health security official says the documentation is only required for the medical center and not other campuses in the University of Nebraska system.

Creighton University will require students to be fully vaccinated at the Omaha and Phoenix campuses starting July 7

Tags

In other news

Letter sent urging Biden Admin to address border crisis

Letter sent urging Biden Admin to address border crisis

WASHINGTON D.C. - The American Farm Bureau Federation recently joined all 50 state Farm Bureaus and Puerto Rico Farm Bureau in sending a letter urging the Biden administration to address the surge of undocumented immigrants entering the United States.