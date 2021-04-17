Nebraska Department of Labor NDN
via Facebook

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s unemployment rate in March dropped to 2.9%, tying the state for the lowest rate in the country.

The Nebraska Department of Labor reported Friday that the rate was down from 3.1% in February and marked a 0.2% decline from March 2020. “Nebraska’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has reached pre-pandemic levels,”Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin said in a news release.

Nebraska’s rate was tied with South Dakota, Utah and Vermont for lowest in the nation. The national rate for March was 6%.

Tags

In other news

Norfolk Area Week in Review for Apr. 17, 2021

Norfolk Area Week in Review for Apr. 17, 2021

NORFOLK - From various happening in the Nebraska Legislature to a ribbon cutting for Courtesy Ford's new building, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday April 10, 2021.