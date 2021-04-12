Nebraska tweaks virus rules for people who had COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska residents who have tested positive for coronavirus antibodies in the last three months are no longer required to quarantine if they get exposed to the virus again, but they’ll still have to wear a mask in public.
A Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services administrator said Monday that the agency plans to update its public health requirements this week to match new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Previously, people who were exposed to the virus were required by the state’s health directives to self-isolate at least 14 days.