State Treasurer John Murante

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Democratic lawmaker says he may push to strengthen a Nebraska law regulating state officials' advertising after the Republican state treasurer spent more than $593,000 on ads prominently featuring himself.

State Treasurer John Murante selected his former employer, Victory Enterprises of Davenport, Iowa, to do the ads without taking bids.

Democratic State Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln said he is looking at expanding a law prohibiting state officers like the treasurer from running ads with their names during an election year.

Hansen said he is considering a bill to expand the prohibition to all years.

