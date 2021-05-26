Bob Evnen
Courtesy Photo

LINCOLN - Nebraska’s Secretary of State will lead a trade delegation in 2022.

Bob Evnen tells News Talk WJAG the delegation will be heading to the Dubai 2020 Expo, which was postponed due to COVID-19, and the Gulfood Show.

Evnen says Nebraska will have an opportunity to promote Nebraska’s superior food products to buyers from 156 countries, including major emerging markets.

"The United States has built a very large beautiful Pavilion for the 2020 Dubai Expo. That Pavilion is going to feature four agriculture states only. One of those four states is Nebraska."

Evnen says they’re looking for Nebraska businesses, agriculture interests, innovators, and educators to join this trade delegation.

For more information reach out the Secretary of State’s Office at 402-471-8408.

MADISON - After it was previously tabled, discussion was had again on whether or not to cover the purchase cost and labor of culvert installation for new land owners in Madison County at the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday.

MADISON - The nationwide 'Click It or Ticket' campaign is underway aiming to reduce roadway fatalities.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is urging Nebraska lawmakers to uphold his veto of a bill that would let more residents collect food-assistance benefits, arguing that it would slow the state's recovery from the pandemic.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man who has served five stints in prison is now charged with attempted murder, child abuse and other counts after police say he repeatedly hanged and choked his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter until the child lost consciousness.