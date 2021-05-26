LINCOLN - Nebraska’s Secretary of State will lead a trade delegation in 2022.
Bob Evnen tells News Talk WJAG the delegation will be heading to the Dubai 2020 Expo, which was postponed due to COVID-19, and the Gulfood Show.
Evnen says Nebraska will have an opportunity to promote Nebraska’s superior food products to buyers from 156 countries, including major emerging markets.
"The United States has built a very large beautiful Pavilion for the 2020 Dubai Expo. That Pavilion is going to feature four agriculture states only. One of those four states is Nebraska."
Evnen says they’re looking for Nebraska businesses, agriculture interests, innovators, and educators to join this trade delegation.
For more information reach out the Secretary of State’s Office at 402-471-8408.