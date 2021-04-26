OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska plans to immediately resume using Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine after federal health officials decided the shot’s benefits outweigh a rare risk of developing blood clots.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced the decision on Monday. Federal health officials gave the OK to resume using the shots Friday.
Use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was suspended earlier this month after federal health officials documented a handful of cases, including one in Nebraska, in which women developed blood clots in the days after receiving the single-dose vaccine. Three of the women who developed blood clots later died.