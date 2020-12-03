Vaccine Press Conference

Gov. Ricketts (podium) gives an update at Wednesday's morning’s press conference.

 Photo Courtesy/Gov. Ricketts Office

LINCOLN - Nebraska’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan was highlighted Wednesday.

During a press conference Angie Ling, Incident Commander for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said if both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are approved, the state can expect just over 100,000 doses by the end of the year.

"December 13-19 we are anticipating the Pfizer vaccine of 15,600 (doses). The week of December 20-26 we are anticipating Pfizer vaccine 19,500 and Moderna 32,100. The week of December 27-31 Pfizer vaccine 23,400 and Moderna 14,200."

Ling said they’re still going with the phased approach in distribution and the first allocations will focus on healthcare personnel including EMS.

Governor Pete Ricketts added the general public most likely won’t get the vaccine until April.

Tags

In other news

Pandemic increases the need for farm safety

Pandemic increases the need for farm safety

KANSAS CITY, MO - Farm safety is very important, especially around young kids and the National Children’s Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety, an umbrella of the National Farm Medicine Center, constantly works to ensure safety in rural America.

Nurses wanted: Swamped hospitals scramble for pandemic help

Nurses wanted: Swamped hospitals scramble for pandemic help

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — U.S. hospitals slammed with COVID-19 patients are trying to lure nurses and doctors out of retirement, recruiting students and new graduates who have yet to earn their licenses and offering eye-popping salaries in a desperate effort to ease staffing shortages.

ACLU agrees to drop lawsuit against Nebraska's prison system

ACLU agrees to drop lawsuit against Nebraska's prison system

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A civil liberties group is dropping its lawsuit accusing the Nebraska prison system of fostering inhumane conditions, but it says it will continue to fight against overcrowding and perpetual understaffing of the state’s lockups.