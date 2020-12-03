LINCOLN - Nebraska’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan was highlighted Wednesday.
During a press conference Angie Ling, Incident Commander for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said if both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are approved, the state can expect just over 100,000 doses by the end of the year.
"December 13-19 we are anticipating the Pfizer vaccine of 15,600 (doses). The week of December 20-26 we are anticipating Pfizer vaccine 19,500 and Moderna 32,100. The week of December 27-31 Pfizer vaccine 23,400 and Moderna 14,200."
Ling said they’re still going with the phased approach in distribution and the first allocations will focus on healthcare personnel including EMS.
Governor Pete Ricketts added the general public most likely won’t get the vaccine until April.