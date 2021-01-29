LINCOLN - The number of patients with COVID-19 in Nebraska hospitals is close to dipping below the green line on the state’s coronavirus dashboard and if it does, directed health measure restrictions will be eliminated.
Governor Pete Ricketts says you'll still be encouraged to wear a mask in public, practice social distancing and wash your hands often, but there would be no restrictions on extracurricular activities and occupancy at indoor venues.
Though Ricketts says if you have an event of 500 or more people, it would still need to be submitted for approval with your local health department.
He says if you’re fully vaccinated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and you have close contact with a positive case, you only have to self-monitor yourself for 14 days instead of having to quarantine.
"That means when you go out in public you have to wear a mask for 14 days, but if you develop symptoms stay home. This policy is similar to the one we had for school aged kids and extra curricular activities so this is something we've done before."
With that new rule, Ricketts hopes it’s an incentive to get vaccinated.