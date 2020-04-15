LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraskans who order takeout during the coronavirus pandemic may soon be able to get a side of bread, milk and toilet paper from their local restaurant.
Gov. Pete Ricketts says he is relaxing state rules that govern what local eateries can sell to give them more flexibility as they struggle with sharp declines in business.
The move would allow restaurants to sell food and other goods not labeled for retail sale, including eggs, butter, cereal, produce and disinfectants.
The Nebraska Restaurant Association predicts that 6% of the state’s restaurants will close permanently because of the pandemic.
Executive Director Zoe Olson says temporarily loosening the regulations could help some survive.