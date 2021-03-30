State Treasurer John Murante

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Every baby born in Nebraska in 2020 will get a $50 donation in April to help cover future in-state educational expenses.

State Treasurer John Murante says eligible families will receive a letter announcing their qualification in the state’s Meadowlark Program.

The Meadowlark Program was created through a 2019 state law that was designed to help Nebraska families pay for educational expenses.

Children who are born in Nebraska are automatically enrolled unless they opt out, and will receive a donation the year after their birth.

The donation is offered with no extra cost of paperwork for families.

