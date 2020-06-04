BLAIR, Neb. (AP) — The teenage driver of an SUV that crashed last summer in eastern Nebraska, killing a passenger, has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years of probation.
Dylan Maguire, who was 14 at the time of the crash, appeared in court for a hearing before Washington County Juvenile Judge Francis W. Barron III.
Maguire was sentenced for motor vehicle homicide reckless driving.
Barron also ordered the teen to perform 200 hours of community service and write a letter of apology to the family of the teen who died.
The crash in Washington County killed 14-year-old Heidy Martinez on July 5, 2019.