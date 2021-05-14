Nebraska Department of Revenue

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials say Nebraska state government collected slightly less tax revenue than expected in April.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue reports April net tax collections of $525 million, less than 1% below the certified forecast of $528 million. The lower-than-expected number was driven by individual income tax collections, which were nearly 36% below projections.

The lower total more than offset higher-than-expected collections from corporate income taxes, miscellaneous taxes and sales-and-use taxes. Tax collections for the current fiscal year are still well above projections.

