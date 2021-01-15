Nebraska Department of Revenue

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state government collected slightly less money than expected in December.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue reports net tax receipts of $436 million for the month, compared to the official estimates of $440 million.

Net sales-and-use and individual income tax collections were lower than projected, while net miscellaneous and corporate income taxes came in higher.

Nebraska still has collected more revenue than expected in the current fiscal year that began on July 1. The state reports net tax receipts of $2.869 billion, which is nearly 8% above the certified forecast of $2.659 billion.

