Nebraska Supreme Court rejects death row inmate's appeal

YORK, Neb. (AP) — An anonymous $3 million donation will help York College renovate the oldest surviving original structure on the York campus.College officials say Hulitt Hall will be transformed into a focal point for visitors and a hub for student services. Preliminary renovation plans cal…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected the latest appeal of a Texas man on Nebraska’s death row for killed two Grand Island men in 2007.Marco Torres Jr., formerly of Pasadena, Texas, had sought post-conviction relief for a third time after being sentenced to death for t…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge in Nebraska has awarded more than $610,000 to an Iowa company that sued after it said it wasn't fully paid for masonry work at a national veterans cemetery in Omaha that opened in 2016.Seedorff Masonry, of Strawberry Point, Iowa, sued Archer Western Constru…
BROWNVILLE, Neb. (AP) — Federal inspectors plan to review how well a Nebraska nuclear power plant handled a water service safety problem blamed on a silt buildup from the Missouri River.The river overwhelmed levees along its length last spring.The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a news…
WILBER, Neb. (AP) — A three-judge panel has been selected to determine whether a Nebraska man will be sentenced to death or life in prison for killing and dismembering a 24-year-old Lincoln woman.
UTICA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the identity of a man killed in a New Year's Day stabbing in southeastern Nebraska.
OSHKOSH, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an Omaha man died when his pickup truck collided with an oncoming semitrailer in the Nebraska Panhandle.
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The wet weather that caused flooding problems in much of the Midwest last year had one small benefit: electric generation from the Missouri River's six upstream dams was up 5.6 percent.
ST. PAUL, Neb. (AP) — A Feb. 3 sentencing has been scheduled for a man who took a plea deal in three central Nebraska crash deaths.Jessie Scarlett, of Central City, pleaded no contest last month to vehicular homicide and vehicular homicide involving an unborn child.Court records say prosecut…