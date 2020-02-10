NORFOLK - Midwest Dairy is accepting applications for the Nebraska Division of its educational scholarship.
Manager of Farmer Relations Kris Bousquet says full time college students are invited to apply.
"One of our priorities at Midwest Dairy is to develop young dairy leaders. This a way that our Nebraska dairy farming community can give back to young individuals coming up through college. We're offering these scholarships to individuals who want to go into dairy and to individuals who might not want to go into dairy."
Bousquet says students pursuing a degree in the dairy industry are eligible for a $1500, $1000 and $500 scholarship.
He says students pursuing a degree outside of the dairy industry will be eligible for one of five $500 scholarships.
To apply online go to MidwestDairy.com. The deadline is April 10.