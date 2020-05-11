NORFOLK - The Nebraska Recovery Strong Recovery Project has been helping Nebraskans cope after historic flooding last year, and now they’re back at it with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jim Bartee with Region 4 Behavioral Health says everyone reacts differently to stressful situations such as an infectious disease outbreak that requires social distancing, quarantine, or isolation.
"We just figured that with the flood and then now with the outbreak, that people who need help, they don't know where to go. So we're, we want people out there in all the communities to know that help is available."
Bartee says reaching out for help is one of the best ways to reduce anxiety, depression, loneliness, and boredom during this time.
If you need to talk to someone, you’re encouraged to call the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline at 1-800-464-0258 for free and confidential support.