NORFOLK - It’s nearly been a year since the historic flooding in the state and the Nebraska Strong Recovery Project is here to help people get through difficult memories as the anniversary approaches.
Matt Nykodym, Region 4 Behavioral Health Coordinator also with the Nebraska Strong Recovery Project says it’s okay to mourn during this difficult time.
Nykodym says they got a FEMA crisis counseling grant back in May and have about 16 outreach workers going out to 14 counties talking with people who were impacted by the flooding and letting them grieve if they need to.
He says with the anniversary of the flood, some people are going to experience feelings they thought they wouldn’t.
"Some of those experiences of fear, anxiety, or guilt may be common during this anniversary time. Anniversaries are also a natural time for individuals and communities to mourn, reflect, and heal. Take time to pause and appreciate your family and friends."
Brit Foster, team leader of the Nebraska Strong Recovery Project says if you need to talk to someone, call the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline at 1-800-464-0258 for free and confidential support.