NORFOLK - For many Nebraskans the past two years have been a trying time. From the 2019 flood and 2020 lockdown, it has been everything but ‘normal.’
Ryan Ruff with the Nebraska Strong Recovery Project says they’re still available to those who need someone to talk to.
Ruff says they aren’t counselors, but they can provide emotional support, and offer information and education on stress and coping.
"We do things in the community, we've been doing scavenger hunts and things to get people out in a social distancing way and help get the word p=out about what we're doing. One of the things we're finding is sometimes a small change like reaching out to someone to talk can have a huge ripple effect in positive outcomes down the road, it also can go the other way too."
Ruff says reaching out for help is one of the best ways to reduce anxiety, depression, loneliness, and boredom during this time.
If you need to talk to someone, you’re encouraged to call the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline at 1-800-464-0258 for free and confidential support.