LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska state employees’ union will deliver more than 1,600 petitions to Gov. Pete Ricketts’ office demanding that he give all state workers the option to work from home if their jobs allow it.
The petitions also call for an extra $2 an hour in “hazard pay” for those who have to work in-person during the coronavirus pandemic.
Justin Hubly of the Nebraska Association of Public Employees says many employees are concerned about their safety.
Ricketts has said it isn’t possible for all state employees to work from home because the state still has to provide essential services.