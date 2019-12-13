NORFOLK - Current Nebraska State Senator Kate Bolz is a democratic nominee running for the state’s first Congressional District seat.
Bolz tells News Talk WJAG, she represents the south-central Lincoln district and has also served on the appropriations committee for the past seven years.
She says the top priorities she hears from the people of Nebraska are healthcare reform, trying to better support the farm economy, and fixing the trade war with China.
"Last summer I was fortunate enough to go on an exchange trip to China and talk directly with Chinese diplomats about Nebraska corn and beans. I think we have been patient in trying to see resolution, but this punitive approach isn't working anymore. We need more collaboration."
Bolz is running against Republican Jeff Fortenberry and says she disagrees with his decision to vote against health care coverage for individuals with preexisting conditions and his inaction on trade.
She says one of her first priorities if elected would be to make friends across the aisle and try to mend the political divide.