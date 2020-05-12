LINCOLN - Along with health care workers, police officers are also on the front line of helping people and keeping them safe not only during the coronavirus pandemic, but all the time.
To recognize the work officers do, Governor Pete Ricketts proclaimed this week as National Police Week in Nebraska.
Nebraska State Patrol Colonel John Bolduc says troopers continue to support the state’s COVID-19 efforts in several ways.
"We have dozens of troopers assisting in the efforts across the state. Many are part of teams traveling with the Nebraska National Guard to testing sites across the state. Our troopers' role at these sites are for security and support functions. We also have many troopers assisting in transporting test samples here to the state lab in Lincoln."
Bolduc says there’s been an increase of excessive speeding lately. Since the directed health measures began March 19th, troopers have cited 177 motorists for traveling at speeds of more than 100mph.
He says people need to slow down and still obey the rules of the road.
On a good note, Bolduc says they haven’t ticketed anyone yet for DHM violations.