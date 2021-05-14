NORFOLK - If you’re looking for a new career, the Nebraska State Patrol may be for you.
Lieutenant Jim Stover says they’re experiencing a shortage of employees and are actively looking for recruits.
Stover says there’s a lot of benefits, and many divisions you can work in.
"We have a lot of options in the patrol. A lot of different divisions with the SWAT team, the K-9 division, even Executive Protection - guarding the governor things people don't really now we do - we also have Carry and Enforcement division. If you're more mechanically inclined and you like to look at semis we inspect those, and we have Investigative Services."
Stover says the Nebraska State Patrol is one of the only full law enforcement agencies west of the east coast.
If you’re interested in working with the Nebraska State Patrol, you can find more information at its website.