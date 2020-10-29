LINCOLN - The application period is now open for anyone interested in becoming a Nebraska State Patrol trooper.
Public Relations Director Cody Thomas says there’s a five step process to become a trooper and the first step is to fill out the application.
"The next couple of steps are going to be part of the examination period where we've got to have you go through some testing to make sure you can perform the tasks that would be necessary for the job. Then you go through a background check and our employment review board. If you get to step five, that's an interview with our majors which takes place at the state headquarters in Lincoln and hopefully a job offer right after that."
Thomas says recruits earn $21 an hour during the 22 weeks of training and upon graduation, troopers start with an annual salary of just under $48,000 with numerous benefits.
He says you must be at least 21 years of age and have a high school diploma or GED equivalence.
The recruits of NSP Camp 65 will begin training in July of 2021 and be sworn in as troopers in December.
For more information or to apply visit NSP.NE.Gov.