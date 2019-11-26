LINCOLN - The Nebraska State Patrol is urging motorist to drive safe during the snow storm.
Colonel John Bolduc says the snow has made travel difficult.
"Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel holiday's of the year. A lot of people will be on the roads to visit family and loved ones and if you add in dangerous winter weather conditions it adds to the mix. We're going to have more vehicles on the road, slow traffic because of the weather, and slippery conditions. It's going to require folks to be patient, plan ahead, and give themselves extra time to get to their destination."
Bolduc says Nebraska 511 is the best resource to monitor road conditions and closures.
He says motorists can also view real time conditions with the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Plow Tracker system.
Bolduc says if you need assistance on the road call *55 to reach the NSP Highway Helpline.