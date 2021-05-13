NORFOLK - Graduation season is upon us and parents are encouraged to make sure their kids are being safe during the festivities.
Nebraska State Patrol Lieutenant Jim Stover says parents need to be aware of any underage drinking that may be going on.
Stover says no matter the celebration, underage drinking shouldn’t happen.
"It's become socially acceptable. For parents, make sure you understand the liability you put yourself under if you were to host a minor party and someone left and got in a crash - you're going to be civilly and criminally responsible."
Stover says also with the summer break, expect more traffic out on the roads.
He says plan ahead, drive defensively, and buckle up.