LINCOLN - The Nebraska State Patrol has completed and released its findings from a study regarding missing persons.
The study was completed because of LB 154, which authorizes a study to improve reporting and investigation of missing Native American women and children passed by the Nebraska Legislature in 2019.
Captain Matt Sutter who also serves as the patrol’s legislative liaison says the study lasted a year and one thing they found is that they need to develop some better working relationships with their law enforcement partners in areas with a higher minority population.
"There's a lot of confusion and there's a lot of grey area in who has jurisdiction over these cases. We talked about implementing task forces where we have multiple representatives from various law enforcement agencies that assemble when someone goes missing so that way it will alleviate any jurisdictional issues, because ultimately someone from that task force will have jurisdiction over the case."
He says they found that there were 498 missing persons cases in the state and of those, 23 were Native Americans.
The greatest percentage of Native American missing persons were boys age 17 years or younger, so Sutter says they want to do an interim study that would look into that issue.