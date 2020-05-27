LINCOLN - The Nebraska State Patrol has kicked off its annual "100 Days of Summer" initiative.
Public Relations Director Cody Thomas says the initiative is traditionally called the 100 deadliest days for teenagers as more accidents involving teens occur.
Thomas says troopers haven’t been able to go into schools and talk about safe driving so they’re going to do the best they can to push the importance of safe driving.
He says one thing the initiative focuses on is getting all troopers around the state involved.
"We'll find other ways for troopers to go out and really focus that enforcement effort in specific areas where we know that certain counties have been identified by the Nebraska Department of Transportation as counties that need a little extra attention because of seat belt usage rates, DUI rates, things like that."
You can find out more information about safe driving by following the Nebraska State Patrol on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.