Nebraska state officials issue warning about COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State officials have issued a warning for people in Nebraska who recently traveled to one of 10 countries that have experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 and are asking them to self-report to state or local public health officials.

Officials with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday they were tracking the virus that originated in China.

They're also seeking people who have traveled within the last 14 days to Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Iran, Italy, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand or Vietnam.

Officials said they haven't identified any cases in Nebraska residents, although the state is providing quarantine locations for people who were exposed elsewhere in the world.

