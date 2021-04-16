LINCOLN - For the past 25 years the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation has awarded around $18 million to support programs at History Nebraska, and for the first quarter of this year nearly $150,000 was awarded.
Executive Director of the foundation Leslie Fattig says the money will be used to support operations at the Gerald R. Ford Conservation Center, professional development, and historical collections.
Fattig says $5,700 of it also went to repair and replace some historical markers part of the Nebraska Marker Project that was started five years ago.
"We've raised over $100,000 and those dollars are from proud Nebraskans who love their history and from people all over the world. It's really a cool project, everybody loves the markers."
Fattig says they have also launched a statewide grants program that will make available grants benefiting local historical and educational organizations providing programming and learning opportunities in community history.
For more information visit NSHSF.Org.