GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Officials with the Nebraska State Fair say they're still planning to hold the 11-day event in Grand Island later this summer.

Fair interim director Jaime Parr says in a news release Friday that the event starting Aug. 28 and running through Sept. 7 is still on, as is its Aksarben Stock Show set to rup from Sept. 24-27.

Parr says Nebraska State Fair staff and board members are “mindful of and monitoring the current COVID-19 impact to events and social gatherings." But Parr says plans to hold the fair could still change if the outbreak worsens.

Parr says officials are assessing options should they become necessary.

