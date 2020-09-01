GRAND ISLAND - A slimmed-down version of the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island is underway.
Youth and open livestock shows are being held, the Raising Nebraska building is open, and there are many outdoor commercial exhibits and food vendors. However, there is no carnival or big-name entertainment this year.
At the opening ceremony on Saturday, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts thanked the fair board for proceeding with the fair.
"The fair board did a great job working with the public health department and the City of Grand Island to make sure we're taking the appropriate steps to mitigate the spread of the virus while still celebrating Nebraska agriculture. We're doing it in a way that's going to be safe for everyone to come and there's going to be great things for people to do."
Ricketts said it’s important to celebrate agriculture, because it’s the heart and soul of Nebraska. It’s the number one industry and it puts food on the table for Nebraskans and families all across the country.
New Executive Director of the state fair, Bill Ogg said numbers in the various 4-H and FFA livestock shows are about 80 percent of normal, while entries in the open class beef show will be down by about 50 percent.
The free fair is going on now through September 7th.
For more information visit StateFair.Org.