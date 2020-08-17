GRAND ISLAND - You’re encouraged to get some supplies together and “bomb a tree”.
The Nebraska State Fair is inviting people to take part in the statewide tree decorating contest.
Director of Sponsorships Laura Hurley says it started with non-profit organizations in Grand Island decorating trees along State Fair Boulevard, but now encourage the whole state to take part and then submit a picture to win some prizes.
Hurley says you can really get creative.
"The Good Samaritan Home has these cool little painted rocks all around the base of their tree and those were painted by some of the people that live there. That was a neat way for them to get involved with it. The art on it is just fantastic."
Hurley says each participant has until August 31st to decorate their tree and submit a photo at StateFair.Org to be considered for the contest.
She says there will be six winners and they’ll get tickets to a concert for next year’s fair and there’s also meet and greet tickets.