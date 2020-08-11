LINCOLN - The Nebraska State College System is ready for students to return to the campuses next week.
During a back to school press briefing Monday, Chancellor Paul Turman said students and staff at Chadron State, Peru State, and Wayne State Colleges will have adequate personal protective equipment.
Turman said professors will be encouraged to take attendance to keep track of when students are on campus, and they’ll be following up with those who are absent.
"We've implemented a good number of blended classroom structure the flex classroom delivery. At any point in time we feel comfortable that a class whether it's one student, a cohort of students, or the entire class itself if it had to move to remote we're ready to do that."
Turman added if an outbreak occurs at one of the campuses the whole college system won’t shut down unless directed by Governor Ricketts.
"At this point we'll monitor each location, assess what's happening there, determine where - alright now is the time we've got such a spread that we probably need to shift to remote, but that may not be asking students to leave campus because it's probably the best place to maintain them until they can be isolated and work through a quarantine process."
Classes are set to start August 17.