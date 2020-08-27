Mark Quandahl

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s top banking and finance regulator is set to retire next month after five and a half years of service.

Gov. Pete Ricketts says Mark Quandahl, director of the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance, is leaving the job to join an Omaha law firm.

Ricketts praised Quandahl for helping to make his agency “more effective, more efficient and more customer-focused while fulfilling its important oversight role.”

Ricketts says he will promote Nebraska Deputy Banking Director Kelly Lammers to lead the department, starting Sept. 8. His salary will be $138,000.

