LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has opened a new lab to analyze the results of about 3,000 coronavirus tests per day and will launch more testing sites beyond the ones currently operating in Omaha and hard-hit Grand Island.
CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln will serve as the state’s new lab under the TestNebraska program, which state officials launched through a contract with a Utah startup.
Gov. Pete Ricketts says the lab will greatly expand the state's testing capacity.
Nebraska officials want to conduct more tests to get a better sense of where the coronavirus is how quickly it’s spreading.