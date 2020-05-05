Drive Up Testing
Courtesy of: AP Photo/Nati Harnik

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has opened a new lab to analyze the results of about 3,000 coronavirus tests per day and will launch more testing sites beyond the ones currently operating in Omaha and hard-hit Grand Island.

CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln will serve as the state’s new lab under the TestNebraska program, which state officials launched through a contract with a Utah startup.

Gov. Pete Ricketts says the lab will greatly expand the state's testing capacity.

Nebraska officials want to conduct more tests to get a better sense of where the coronavirus is how quickly it’s spreading.

Tags

In other news