OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska continues to report record numbers of people hospitalized with the coronavirus, and another inmate who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 has died.
The state said the number of people hospitalized with the virus jumped to 380 on Monday and eclipsed the previous day’s record of 343. The new record is 64% higher than the spring peak of 232 set on May 27.
The state Corrections Department said an inmate in his 60s died Sunday — three weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus. He is the second inmate to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19 although officials said he had other health problems.