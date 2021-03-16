LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Casinos in Nebraska won’t have to close during county fairs or the Nebraska State Fair under a bill advanced by state lawmakers.
Senators gave first-round approval to a measure Tuesday that would add casinos to the list of allowable gambling activities during fairs.
State law already allows wagering on horse races, bingo games, raffles and the sale of pickle cards during fairs, but not casino gambling.
The issue became relevant after voters approved a ballot measure in 2020 to allow casinos at state-licensed horse-racing tracks.
The measure was introduced by state Sen. Ray Aguilar, of Grand Island, whose district includes a horse-racing track at Fonner Park that’s expected to become a casino and the Nebraska State Fair.