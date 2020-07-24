WASHINGTON D.C. - Both the USDA and the Department of Justice are conducting investigations into pricing in the beef industry.
Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer is a member of the Senate Ag Committee and an active cattle rancher.
Beef’s price volatility picked up after the 2019 fire that damaged a processing plant in Holcomb, Kansas. She says it’s only gotten worse as COVID-19 picked up steam in 2020.
"We saw something I think we really hadn’t seen to this extent before with the pricing issue. It’s not a new issue but producers were very, very concerned over what they felt was a greater extent of, I guess you could say, manipulation by the packers on the prices that were being paid.”
She says, given everything that’s happened over the past year, beef producers have been “pushed too far.”
Fischer wrote a letter to USDA back in April and asked them to expand their investigation beyond the Holcomb fire and into the potential unfair market practices happening during COVID-19.