OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has seen a surge of people testing positive for coronavirus this week.
The state health department's online virus tracker shows more than 600 new cases of the virus since the beginning of the week, including 343 cases on Tuesday.
The state's total stood at 23,190 by Wednesday. The site also shows nine COVID-19 deaths so far this week, bringing the state's total to 310 since the outbreak began.
The increases come as at least one Omaha-area health system reported testing policy changes in the face of testing supply shortages.
CHI Health announced Tuesday it would suspend its policy of testing patients for the virus ahead of elective procedures.