Nebraska sees sharp jump in new daily coronavirus cases

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's online tracking portal says the state is seeing a sharp jump in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases. Nebraska officials reported 621 new cases on Thursday evening, up from 520 the previous day.
The number of daily cases is up from where it was in September and this summer.
So far, 493 peopled have died from the virus. Nebraska has confirmed 46,185 cases since the pandemic began, out of 464,576 people who have been tested.
The hardest-hit counties continue to be Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy, the state’s most populated areas.
The state portal shows that 29% of Nebraska’s hospital beds are available for virus patients, as are 26% of the intensive care units and 78% of the ventilators.