NDN Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Courtesy photo via Facebook

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska continues to see an increase in novel coronavirus infections, with confirmed cases approaching 14,000.

It also reported another six COVID-19-related deaths Saturday.

State Department of Health and Human Services data showed the number of coronavirus cases rose by 4.9% or 644 from Thursday night to Saturday evening, to 13,905.

The state is now reporting 170 COVID-19-related deaths, up 3.7% since Thursday night. period.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has moved to ease social-distancing restrictions, despite steady increases in cases.

The relaxed rules will allow for larger crowds at public events, and bars and other attractions will reopen for the first time in months.

Tags

In other news

Omaha police use tear gas on George Floyd protesters

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police are using tear gas to disperse hundreds of people that blocked one of the city’s busiest intersections and smashed windows of an empty store after a peaceful gathering earlier in the evening.

University of Nebraska announces fall semester plans

University of Nebraska announces fall semester plans

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska's Lincoln campus will begin the fall semester online for one week, before students return for on-campus instruction for the first time since the shutdown caused by the coronavirus.