LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska continues to see an increase in novel coronavirus infections, with confirmed cases approaching 14,000.
It also reported another six COVID-19-related deaths Saturday.
State Department of Health and Human Services data showed the number of coronavirus cases rose by 4.9% or 644 from Thursday night to Saturday evening, to 13,905.
The state is now reporting 170 COVID-19-related deaths, up 3.7% since Thursday night. period.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has moved to ease social-distancing restrictions, despite steady increases in cases.
The relaxed rules will allow for larger crowds at public events, and bars and other attractions will reopen for the first time in months.