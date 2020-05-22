Common Cause Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lobbyists in Nebraska raked in more cash than ever last year and more people joined their ranks to try to influence public officials.

A new report by Common Cause Nebraska says lobbyists collected $19.4 million in gross earnings in 2019.

The government watchdog group says the total is a record, up from $17.8 million in 2018.

The number of paid, registered lobbyists also increased to 405 last year, up from 378 in 2018.

The report also notes the ongoing lobbying by taxpayer-funded government organizations, including local school boards and the University of Nebraska.

