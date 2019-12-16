University of Nebraska Medical Center

OMAHA - A legislative report released by the Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska highlights an increase in behavioral health providers in Nebraska from 2010 to 2018.

Director Dr. Mary Doyle says families in Nebraska often travel long distances or face long wait times before seeing a behavioral health provider.

Doyle says there’s a shortage of behavioral health care providers in 81 of the 93 counties.

“We have many people across the state of Nebraska that are invested in finding a solution to the workforce shortage. We have programs across the state that address the recruitment and retention of the behavioral health workforce.”

Doyle adds there are more primary care providers than there are behavioral health providers, so they're looking at ways to integrate behavioral health into primary care settings.

She says through strong partnerships with academic programs, state government and community partners; they’ve utilized state funding and federal grants to connect trainees with training opportunities, especially in rural and underserved communities.

