LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska is continuing to see a surge in coronavirus infections, including new confirmed cases in two counties.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reports 330 new cases, bringing the total to nearly 3,400.
Additionally, Cedar and Valley counties confirmed their first cases. Nebraska has seen 55 virus-related deaths so far.
State officials previously announced 56 deaths, but later in the day they said one of those deaths was an erroneous entry into the state’s database.