OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials are reporting a one-day jump of six COVID-19 deaths in the state, as new cases are reported among police and an Omaha nursing home.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says six deaths from the new coronavirus were reported Thursday, bringing the state's total to 113.
The state's total number of cases since the outbreak began jumped to nearly 9,500.
The numbers were reported as the Good Samaritan Society nursing, long-term and hospice care facility in Omaha reported 15 infected residents — including three residents who have died.
The Omaha Police Department also reported a sixth officer testing positive for the virus.