OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Six more residents have died from the coronavirus in Nebraska and the state confirmed another 276 cases as of Wednesday.
The new numbers bring the total number of deaths statewide to 138 and the number of confirmed cases to 11,122. Nearly 75,900 people have been tested.
The number of new patients has been trending downward since a peak of 677 new cases on May 7, but public health officials say it’s precautions such as social distancing remain vital.
Nebraska’s hospital capacity for treating patients with the virus is fairly stable.